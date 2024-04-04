Mevlud Çavuşoğlu: Armenia should be more interested in opening of Zangezur corridor

4 April 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Armenia should be a more interested party in the opening of the Zangezur corridor

Azernews reports that this was stated by Mövlud Çavuşoğlu, a deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and the head of the delegation representing the parliament at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, during his statement to journalists in Baku.

According to him, Armenia, which needs integration in the region, should be more interested in the opening of the Zangazur corridor, as Azerbaijan collaborates on many projects even without Armenia's involvement.

Note that the former foreign minister of Turkey, who currently heads the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly headed by Mevlud Çavuşoğlu, is on a visit to Azerbaijan from April 3 to April 5.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will hold a series of meetings in Baku at the National Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other institutions.

During the meetings, in addition to deepening the relations between the two brotherly countries, discussions will be held on the situation in the South Caucasus, achieving peace between Yerevan and Baku, joint activities in international organisations, and other issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz