Romanian Energy Minister to visit to Azerbaijan

31 March 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Ioan Burduja will pay a visit Azerbaijan to participate in the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Romania, to be held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side is Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Azerbaijan and Romania have established diverse cooperation efforts with the goal of mutually benefiting both nations.

Over the past ten years, the two countries have signed over 50 interstate and intergovernmental agreements to enhance collaboration.

---

