Protocol signed to implement Shusha OIC Youth Capital-2024 program [PHOTOS]

A protocol outlining commitments to implement the international program Shusha OIC Youth Capital – 2024 has been signed between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

The agreement was signed by the Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and ICYF President Taha Ayhan, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva, head of the Youth Issues Department Ramil Jabbarov, Secretary General of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Rasul Omarov, as well as representatives of the Ministry and ICYF attended the protocol signing ceremony.

It was brought to the attention that the OIC has outlined plans to organize over 12 large-scale events, both in-person and online, covering various aspects of youth life and development within the Islamic world.

These events will encompass fields such as science, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, social engineering, education, and creative industries in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

Numerous activities will be conducted as part of the international program-Shusha– OIC Youth Capital 2024.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov highlighted this during a joint press conference with the President of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Taha Ayhan .

The Minister Gayibov emphasized that these events will continue throughout the year, with a strong emphasis on active youth participation. Specific dates for these events are currently being finalized.

The designation of Shusha as a the OIC Youth Capital for the year 2024 highlights the city's importance as a center for youth empowerment, innovation, and collaboration within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

Through various projects, young leaders from OIC member countries will have the opportunity to network, collaborate, and develop innovative solutions to common challenges.

By hosting a series of youth-focused programs, Shusha aims to inspire young people who will contribute to the social, economic, and cultural development of their communities.

