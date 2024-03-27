Another group of IDPs from Fuzuli returns to their hometown [PHOTOS]

27 March 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On March 18, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, left the Garadag district of Baku for Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The group was made up of 35 families or 134 people.

The IDPs will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 631 families - 2,379 people.

---

