Azerbaijani Parliament delegation attends 148th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva

24 March 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

On March 24, the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union kicked off its session in Geneva.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that representatives of 180 member countries and 15 regional parliamentary bodies participate in the work of the Assembly. Besides, Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova.

The main topic of the assembly is called "Parliamentary diplomacy: building bridges for peace and understanding". All statutory bodies of the organization, including the Management Board, Standing Committees, Parliamentary Committees on Human Rights and Middle East Issues, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young People's Deputies, will meet at the meetings.

It is expected to end with the adoption of the final document on the general theme of the Assembly.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global organization of national parliaments. It was founded in 1889 as the world's first multilateral political organization to promote cooperation and dialogue among all nations and serves to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development.

