Weapons and ammunition found in school basements in Khankendi

24 March 2024 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Weapons and ammunition were discovered in the basements of the school and Music College in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was noted that on March 23, police officers took 15 automatic weapons, 4 machine guns, 7 grenades, 6 rifles, 52 cartridge combs, 5 lighters, 5014 different calibers from the basements of one of the schools and the Music College located in the city of Khankendi, as well as from the city. cartridges and other ammunition were found and seized.

