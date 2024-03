19 March 2024 09:07 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the Last Tuesday before the Novruz holiday (Ilakhir Chershenbe or Earth Tuesday), Azernews reports.

The post says: "Happy Ilakhir Chershenbe!"

---

