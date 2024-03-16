Malta's former Prime Minister highlights distinctions between public, private discussions

16 March 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Public talks differ from those conducted privately, the former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said during the panel on "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and Neighborhood" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

Muscat suggested that while the European Union serves as an additional framework to NATO, it would be incorrect to intertwine NATO's affairs with those of the European Union.

He emphasized the need to challenge conventional wisdom, highlighting the differences between public statements and private conversations. Muscat advocated for a shift in this dynamic.

The XI Global Baku Forum convenes representatives from numerous countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350 guests from more than 70 nations participating.

Scheduled until March 16, the forum encompasses global discussions on various topics including the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, threats to the prevailing world order, security challenges, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's challenges, and significant global threats like climate change, food security, and nuclear safety.

Additionally, discussions will address the roles of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in the era of drones and cyberweapons.

