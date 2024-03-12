Georgian Parliament representatives visit Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

12 March 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On March 12, the delegation led by the chairman of the Committee on Education, Science, and Youth Issues of the Georgian Parliament, Givi Mikanadze, visited the grave of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs, Azernews reports.

The delegation first came to the Alley of Honour, paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, and laid flowers in front of his monument.

Then the guests came to the Alley of Martyrs, paid their respects to the memory of the heroic children of Azerbaijan, who died in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid bouquets of flowers on their graves.

In the end, the members of the delegation watched the view of the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of Martyrs' Alley and the improvement and construction works done in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz