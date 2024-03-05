Azerbaijani ombudsperson makes annual report on human rights issue in country

5 March 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Ombudsperson for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, addressed the National Assembly on March 5, 2023, with her report on "The protection of human rights in the Republic of Azerbaijan" for the year 2023, Azernews reports.

Prior to her address, the Ombudsperson and her staff visited the grave of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, paying deep respect to his memory. The honourable memory of the distinguished ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also respectfully commemorated in the Alley of Honour. Then, they visited the Martyrs' Alley, where they paid tribute to the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the homeland.

Later, Sabina Aliyeva, who gave an interview to the media representatives, gave information about the issues to be touched upon during the presentation of the annual report in the Milli Majlis and pointed out that the proposals and recommendations presented in the report served to effectively protect the rights of various population groups.

During her speech at the National Assembly, the Ombudsperson provided information on the situation regarding the protection of human rights and freedoms in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2023, the activities carried out, current problems, and upcoming tasks. The Ombudsperson presented a number of proposals and recommendations in her report for the more effective provision and protection of human rights and freedoms in our country last year.

It should be noted that the Ombudsperson's report for the year 2023 has been posted on the official website of the institution and submitted to the relevant media outlets for wide dissemination to the public.

---

