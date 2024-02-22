Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to French President

22 February 2024 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded in a statement to French President Emanuel Macron in connection with the unjustified pleas, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement:

"We strongly condemn the unjustified claims against Azerbaijan in unilateral defense of Armenia voiced by President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with the Armenian Prime Minister in Paris on February 21, 2024."

The document notes that it is absolutely inappropriate for France, which for almost 30 years has not spoken out about the violated rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from their territories and subjected to massacres, to speak out about the rights and security of Armenians who left the territories of Azerbaijan of their own free will and without any violence.

"At the same time, it would be more useful if the French side, which, within the framework of the Alma-Ata Declaration and some maps, touched upon the importance of territorial integrity, made it clear why it did not speak out against the almost 30 years of Armenian aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories, including Armenia's ongoing occupation of eight villages in Azerbaijan.

It is unacceptable to accuse Azerbaijan of a disproportionate response instead of criticizing Armenia, which, without any provoking factors, disrupted almost five months of stability, and such biased approaches should be stopped.

We reiterate that France's insidious policy aimed at creating new tensions in the region and hindering peace and stability will not bring results," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized.

