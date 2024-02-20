Azerbaijani artist honored with esteemed prize in Paris [COMMENTARY]

20 February 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Nigar Narimanbayova has been honoured with the esteemed Gregoire Nicolas Finez Planard 2024 Prize at the renowned ART EN CAPITAL 2024 International Contemporary Art Exhibition.

Known for her exceptional artistic skills and as the successor of the renowned Azerbaijani artist Vidadi Narimanbayov, Nigar Narimanbayova has once again demonstrated her masterpiece to contemporary art enthusiasts.

The painting that garnered this prestigious award is titled "Tariel - Little Harry Potter". The art work was selected by members of the French Academy of Fine Arts.

"On February 14, the ART EN CAPITAL 2024 International Contemporary Art Exhibition opened its doors to art lovers at the Grand Palais Efimer in Paris. I am glad and proud to represent my native Azerbaijan at the prestigious Salon of French Artists for the third time. Here I showcased my painting titled "Tariel - Little Harry Potter". This is a portrait of my grandson Tariel in a fairy tale. The art work was a huge success among French viewers," Nigar Narimanbayova told AZERNEWS.

Nigar Narimanbayova also shared her thoughts about ART EN CAPITAL 2024.

"I would like to note that the exhibition is being held under the high patronage of the President of France, as well as the President of the Collection of National Museums of France. This is the most prestigious and most famous Salon in the world. The Salon of French Artists has a long history, more than 400 years, and has always been held under the patronage of the Kings of France and Presidents of France. The paintings are selected by a large jury consisting of members of the French Academy of Arts. This is the most prestigious professional art show and I have been taking part in it for a year now," the artist said.

"Fifteen academicians of the French Academy of Arts voted by secret ballot. I am very proud that my painting received the Grégoire Nicolas Phineas Planard Prize 2024. This is a huge achievement. Never before had any Azerbaijani artist exhibited at this best Salon in Europe for three years in a row and been awarded such a prestigious award," she said.

Speaking about her future plans, Nigar Narimanbayova noted several exhibitions in Paris and book presentations in Baku.

"I have many creative plans ahead. I am preparing several exhibitions in Paris. In July, acclaimed writer Alexandra Azima Reinhardt will present her book "Margaret" in Baku. I worked on the cover and illustrations for the book. And of course, I`m getting ready for the Salon of French Artists 2025; in the summer, the selection of paintings for the Salon will take place. Another new novel by Azima Alexandra is also being prepared for publication; I am working on illustrations and a cover for a book by this wonderful writer, a native of Azerbaijan living in Germany," she said.

ART EN CAPITAL 2024 is recognised as one of the premier contemporary art showcases in Europe, which provides a platform for artists from around the world to display their creations and engage with a global audience.

Nigar Narimanbeyova's success at this prestigious event shines a spotlight on Azerbaijan's rich artistic heritage.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

