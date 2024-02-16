President Ilham Aliyev meets with Johann David Wadephul

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Johann David Wadephul, the Deputy Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) parliamentary group for foreign, security and defense policy in the German Bundestag, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the States of the Southern Caucasus, in Munich, as per Wadephul`s request, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz