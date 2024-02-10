President of Kenya congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential election

10 February 2024 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election.

“I write to convey my heartfelt congratulations for your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Your resounding victory re-affirms the trust the people of Azerbaijan have in your ability and leadership over the years.

I note with satisfaction that Kenya and the Republic of Azerbaijan have enjoyed strong, consistent, warm and friendly relations since the establishment of our diplomatic ties in 2004. As we mark the 20th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, I am delighted to observe that we have an excellent opportunity to enhance our engagements and extend them to cover new areas of mutual endeavour, according to agreed priorities.

With this in mind, I take this opportunity to express confidence that under your continued leadership, we will be able to explore effective partnerships across diverse sectors, including trade and investments, energy, climate change and tourism.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and that of the people of Kenya,” the President of Kenya said in a post on the social media platform X.

---

