ESC 2024: Azerbaijan's entry to perform in first semi-final [PHOTOS]

The draw for the semi-final performances of the participating countries in Eurovision 2024 has taken place in Malmo, Sweden.

As per the draw results, Azerbaijan's representative will take the stage during the second half of the first semi-final.

İctimai Television (İTV), the official broadcaster of Eurovision in Azerbaijan, will be responsible for showcasing the country's talent on the Eurovision stage.

Let's take a closer look at the finalists of Azerbaijan's national selection for Eurovision 2024.

After the national selection process, the following artists emerged as finalists for Azerbaijan's representation at Eurovision 2024: Aisel, Qorqud, Fahree, Mila Miles Trio, Ilkin Dovlatov and Etibar Asadli, Sabina Guluzade, as well as Emy Lia.

These talented singers have demonstrated their vocal skills, earning their place in the national final.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is set to be the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The international song contest will take place in the picturesque city of Malmo, Sweden.

The semi-finals are scheduled for May 7th and May 9th, while the grand finale will be held on May 11th.

It will be the third edition of the contest to take place in Malmo, which hosted it in 1992 and 2013, and the seventh in Sweden, which last hosted it in Stockholm in 2016.

Thirty-seven countries are expected to participate in Eurovision 2024, with Luxembourg returning 31 years after its last participation in 1993, while Romania withdrew from the contest.

With a strong lineup of vocalists, Azerbaijan has always delivered spectacular shows at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Land of Fire marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song Day After Day.

In the following years, Azerbaijan was represented at this song contest by Aysel & Arash, which ranked third, and Safura Alizada, who came in fifth in Oslo in 2010.

On its fourth attempt, Ell & Nikki's song Running Scared (2011) managed to captivate Eurovision fans and brought the longest-running song competition to Baku's Crystal Hall in 2012.

Noting that, Ell & Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

In 2012, Azerbaijan placed fourth with the song When the Music Dies performed by Sabina Babayeva. Next year, Farid Mammadov delighted music fans with the song Hold me (2013).

Furthermore, Dilara Kazimova stepped onto the Eurovision stage with the song Start a Fire (2014).

In 2015, Elnur Huseynov performed in Hour Of The Wolf in Vienna. Samra dazzled music lovers with the song Miracle (2016), while Dihaj rocked the stage in 2017 with the song Skeletons.

In 2018, Aysel Mammadova represented Azerbaijan with the song X My Heart, while Chingiz Mustafayev impressed all Eurovision fans with the song Truth in 2019.

In 2020, the song contest was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans of the music contest had a great chance to enjoy a spectacular show Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, where Samira Efendi pleased Eurovision fans with the song Cleopatra about trusting your gut instinct, standing up for yourself, and being a "Queen" - even when things get tough and especially if someone betrays or hurts you.

In 2021, Efendi thrilled the audience with her hit song Mata Hari, which featured ethnic motives based on traditional Azerbaijani musical instruments, such as 'zurna' (trumpet) and 'naghara' (drum), as well as melodies from the Azerbaijani folk dance yalli, while Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan in 2022 with the song Fade To Black, co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard.

In 2023, young talents-Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar rocked the Eurovision stage in Liverpool with the song Tell Me More.

Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

In 2024, Azerbaijan is also ready to make its mark on the international stage.

Fans and music enthusiasts eagerly await Eurovision 2024, where the best of Europe's musical talent will come together for a celebration of music.

