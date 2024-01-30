Azerbaijan Culinary Association promotes country's gastronomic delights [PHOTOS]

30 January 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani cuisine is a delightful fusion of flavours, influenced by the country's diverse cultural heritage and geographical location.

From aromatic spices to mouthwatering meats, the Azerbaijani cuisine offers a unique culinary experience for food lovers.

The Azerbaijan Culinary Association plays a vital role in promoting and preserving Azerbaijani cuisine both domestically and internationally.

Through various activities, the ACA aims to showcase the country's culinary heritage and support local chefs.

The association raises awareness about Azerbaijani cuisine and its cultural significance worldwide.

The Azerbaijan Culinary Association regularly organises workshops, seminars, and cooking classes where participants can learn about traditional Azerbaijani recipes and cooking techniques.

By showcasing Azerbaijan's rich culinary traditions, the ACA fosters a deeper appreciation of the country's gastronomic delights.

The ACA chefs actively participate in large-scale culinary competitions to celebrate Azerbaijani cuisine.

In 2023, the Azerbaijani chefs achieved great success in promoting traditional cuisine and showcasing their culinary skills.

Speaking at the reporting conference, President of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association, Honoured Cultural Worker Tahir Amiraslanov, provided insight into the activities over the past year and shared the ACA's plans for 2024.

In 2023, the 5th Republican Championship of Young Culinary Trainers was held, dedicated to the Year of Heydar Aliyev.

At the World Halal Cooking Championships in Tatarstan, Russia, the ACA team won 13 gold, 12 silver, and one bronze medals.

During the 1st International Ethnic Festival of Turkic Cuisine Supara in Kyrgyzstan, Tahir Amiraslanov was elected President of the World Union of Turkish Culinary Culture, Science, and Art under TURKSOY.

Moreover, the book "Dolma in Azerbaijani cuisine. 381 recipes" was awarded first place in the category "Best cookbook over the last 25 years" by the decision of professional experts of the World Culinary Book Award Organization.

The Ten Day of Irevan Cuisine, the Qarabağ Fatehi Festival, the Republican Scientific Conference, and the National Cuisine Festival-Azerbaijani Cuisine - the Embodiment of World Turkish Cuisine" were held in Lankaran.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani National Culinary Association's culinary specialists met with schoolchildren and students. The ACA representatives took part in many congresses.

The ACA's activities were widely covered in both local and foreign media outlets.

At the reporting conference, diplomas have been awarded to chefs, public figures, organisations, sponsors, and journalists, among whom was Trend Life correspondent Vugar Imanov for supporting the culture of national cooking.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz