Regular round table held on topic of Ensuring Citizens' Right to Vote [PHOTOS]

26 January 2024 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

In the framework of the cooperation of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Central Election Commission (CEC), educational activities on the topic of Ensuring the right to vote of citizens are ongoing in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports.

In this direction, the next round table was organized in the Guba district.

The head of the Ombudsman Office, Aydın Safikhanli, said that the educational measures were carried out precisely to prepare for the election. Touching on the importance of the observation institute, A. Safikhanli noted that the institution's role in this process serves to ensure the right to vote more efficiently.

Valida Kazimova, a member of the Central Election Commission, spoke about the work done by the CEC and pointed out that memory books were prepared for educating election subjects of various statuses.

CEC employee Shirzad Mammadli gave detailed information about the measures implemented and planned by the Commission to prepare for the extraordinary presidential elections.

During the discussions, the questions of the participants were answered.

