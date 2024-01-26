Turkish Pundit: EU wants to take revenge on Azerbaijan

26 January 2024 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Despite all threats, Turkiye will always support Azerbaijan with its strength, Azernews reports, citing Dr. Eray Güçlüer, a lecturer at Turkish Altınbaş University and head of the Eurasian Centre for Strategic Studies (ECSS), telling in an interview with TurkicWorld.

"The European Union wants to take revenge on Azerbaijan with all its bodies, institutions, and organizations. The European Union, which is on Armenia's side, cannot accept Azerbaijan's liberation of Garabagh. That is why they intend to invent silly excuses and impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.

He noted that there is a concept in the European imperialist mindset always to support Armenia, cooperate with the Armenian diaspora, and encourage Armenia's invasion policy. However, in the end, they will have to realize the greatness and power of the Azerbaijani state. Being an element of stability in the region, Azerbaijan also hinders imperialist policies. Moreover, it neutralizes the attempts of the US and Western imperialist states to destabilize the Caucasus.

"I strongly condemn this unjust, illegal and insidious behaviour of the European Parliament. No coercion and no pressure can force Azerbaijan to abandon its legitimate work.

There can be some unjust and immoral actions against Azerbaijan by the EU institutions. Because imperialist powers will always want to support Armenia. However, Azerbaijan is never alone. Turkiye is always on Azerbaijan's side with all its strength. We condemn these actions of the European Union and declare to the whole world that we will not accept them in any case," added Erai Güçlüer.

It should be noted that in the face of unbearable racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia formed in PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to stop interaction and activity in PACE until further notice.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz