First meeting of Organising Committee for COP29 takes place [PHOTOS]

22 January 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

On 22 January 2024, the first meeting of the Organising Committee was held in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, Azernews reports.

Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Organising Committee, noted that one of the national priorities of Azerbaijan's socio-economic development until 2030 is defined as "A country of clean environment and green growth", that Azerbaijan has committed itself to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases by 35% by 2030 compared to the base year of 1990, and that the liberated Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been declared a zone of "green energy".

Samir Nuriyev noted that declaring 2024 the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" in Azerbaijan is an integral part of the purposeful and consistent state policy in the field of environmental protection in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Organising Committee Samir Nuriyev stressed that Azerbaijan constantly supports and contributes to international efforts in the field of environmental protection and global climate change.

Samir Nuriyev noted that the activities carried out in Azerbaijan against climate change are highly appreciated at the international level, and the unanimous decision to hold the regular 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Azerbaijan, which is considered one of the most large-scale and authoritative in the world, was noted, as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as a clear indicator of respect and trust given to our country at the international level.

Referring to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to immediately start preparatory works for the COP29 meeting on 15 December 2023, the Chairman of the Organising Committee noted that all necessary measures will be taken to hold the event at the highest level.

Samir Nuriyev said that the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will send a technical mission to Azerbaijan this week, preparatory works will be carried out in dialogue, and noted the need to assess the needs in all relevant areas in order to organize COP29.

Samir Nuriyev also noted that as a responsible member of the international community and a reliable partner, Azerbaijan has exchanged experience with the countries hosting the COP in previous years.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-designate Mukhtar Babayev informed about the work done to implement the assignments of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev related to COP29 and noted that in the process of preparation of our country for COP29 it is necessary to constructively cooperate with states, international organizations, international non-governmental organizations, civil society, local and international media and others and stressed readiness for cooperation and dialogue.

Then the reports of the members of the organising committee on the issues on the agenda were heard.

At the end of the meeting, instructions were given to the Secretariat of the organising committee, the president of COP29, the chief negotiator, the activities of the operating company, the completion of the action plan for the organisation and holding of COP29 and other relevant issues.

---

