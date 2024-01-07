Zangazur corridor may be realised in 2028

7 January 2024 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Turkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloghlu said in an interview with "Tvnet" that the Zangazur corridor project, which will connect his country with the Turkic world, may be realised in 2028, Azernews reports.

The minister said that the work on the corridor will continue for the next 5 years.

"Recently, positive reports have been coming from Armenia on this issue. The 43 km part of the corridor is on the territory of Armenia. The issue will be resolved after the planning is finalised. Thus, it will be easier for us to reach the Turkic world".

Uraloglu noted that Iran also wants to join the Zangazur corridor: "There are ongoing negotiations between Iran and Turkiye on this matter. The Zangazur corridor is very important for us. We can also help Iran join this project. We have taken steps regarding the 224-kilometre section of the Zangazur Corridor from the Turkish side. Hopefully, we will complete all the work in 2028."

---

