Presidential representative : If Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a peace treaty, Europe will only benefit from it

The Estonian "Err.ee" website published an interview with Ambassador Elchin Amirbeyov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special tasks, Azernews reports.

In an interview entitled "Elchin Amirbayov: If Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a peace treaty, Europe will only benefit from it", the representative for special tasks said in response to a question about the tasks on the agenda after the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: "Today we say that yes, the territory our integrity has been restored, but at the same time, the time has come to conclude a peace treaty to formalize the end of the conflict. Perhaps this will create the necessary conditions for the peaceful coexistence of the two states."

Speaking about the Great Return Program, E. Amirbayov noted that in the survey conducted in this regard, the absolute majority of former internally displaced persons said that they wanted to return to the territories freed from occupation. Moreover, such a desire was expressed not only by those who remember their lives there, but also by the younger generation, that is, the children and grandchildren of those who were subjected to ethnic cleansing at that time.

"More than three years have passed since the signing of the Tripartite Declaration. During this period, the number of former IDPs who returned to their native lands was 5 thousand people. By the end of 2026, about 140,000 people are planned to be relocated to those lands. Of course, the process will not end there, it will continue," the ambassador emphasized.

In the interview, E. Amirbayov also touched on the issue of opening communications, which is an integral part of the peace process. "The main line of negotiations is the agreement on the text of the peace agreement. Here are all the main parameters of the future peace, including the restoration of communications. In addition to the main track, there are two more directions - the opening of communications, as well as the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the article emphasized.

Speaking about the negotiations on the peace agreement, the representative on special tasks noted: "We hope that the next round of negotiations will be held soon and the discussion of the draft peace agreement drawn up by Azerbaijan and submitted to Armenia will be resumed."

Assessing the role of the European Union in the current situation in the South Caucasus, specifically in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan appealed to the EU countries and called on them to support the peace process of our country and the desire to conclude the peace agreement with Armenia as soon as possible. It was noted that this will allow us to turn the page of hostility and gradually start normal life in the entire South Caucasus. He called on the parties and interested parties in the region to refrain from any actions and statements that could harm this perspective. "I think that if Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a peace treaty in the near future, Europe will only benefit from it," Elchin Amirbayov emphasized.

