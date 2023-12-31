OTS library opens in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

31 December 2023 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

A library of the Organization of Turkic States and the presentation of a 100-volume series of books entitled "Pearls of Turkic Literature" has taken place in Istanbul, Turkiye. The event was attended by representatives of the organization's member countries, Azernews reports.

OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev and Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan, writer Khairiddin Sultanov spoke about ongoing projects to popularize and preserve the literary heritage of the Turkic peoples.

A 100-volume series of books, consisting of works by classics and modern writers of the Turkic world, as well as Azerbaijani writers and poets, was included in the OTG library fund, and was also donated to the Turkish Presidential Library and university libraries.

The event participants expressed gratitude to the OTS Chairman, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for publishing this collection of valuable works.

Founded in 2009, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an intergovernmental organization, OTS is committed to the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and other universally recognized principles and norms of international law, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the maintenance of international peace, security and development of good-neighbourly and friendly relations.

Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye. During the 7th Summit held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined as a full member. Hungary received observer status at the Organization during its 6th Summit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic in September 2018. In the 8th Summit held in November 2021, Turkmenistan and in November 2022, Turkish republic of Northern Cyprus joined as Observer Members to the Organization.

