President of Tajikistan congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, fraternal Azerbaijan continues to progress confidently on the path of social and economic development, playing an increasingly significant role in regional and international affairs.

I believe that the Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by your political vision, will achieve new heights in its journey towards building a powerful and thriving nation.

Using this opportunity, I would also like to congratulate you and, through you, all the residents of your country on the occasion of the New Year 2024.

The beginning of the upcoming year holds special importance for Azerbaijani society, as it will be marked by the notable event of presidential elections. I extend my sincere wishes on the successful organization of this crucial political event.

The year 2023, now becoming history, was remarkable for several important events in Tajikistan-Azerbaijan relations, which are based on traditions of strong friendship, mutual respect and support. I would like to mention your state visit to Tajikistan among these events. I highly appreciate your ongoing special attention to the consistent strengthening of relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries and peoples.

I would be pleased to continue the trust-based dialogue between the two countries in line with the fundamental interests of our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you and your loved ones robust health, happiness and continued great success in your responsible activities as the head of state, and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan peace, tranquility and sustainable progress.

Sincerely,

Emomali Rahmon

President of the Republic of Tajikistan"

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz