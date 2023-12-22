Baku hosts conference: Dialogues on Decolonization [PHOTOS]

22 December 2023 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev Read more

Baku hosts the international conference "Dialogues on Decolonization: Legacy, Challenges and Development", Azernews reports.

The event was organised by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the Youth Organisation of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The main goal of the conference is to create a platform for solving this global problem.

Rustam Mahmudov, representative of the NAM Parliamentary Network, opened the event with an introductory speech. He noted that during the years when Azerbaijan chaired the Non-Aligned Movement, great attention was paid to the fight against colonialism.

According to R. Mahmudov, many countries in the world suffered from colonial policy, and this problem continues in the 21st century: "Azerbaijan paid special attention to the problem of decolonization during the 4 years of its chairmanship. Unfortunately, many countries are still suffering from it." France is one of the states continuing colonial policies.

He also recalled that within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the National Assembly, important initiatives were realised, in particular international conferences.

MP Tural Ganjaliyev also spoke at the conference.

MP Tural Ganjaliyev emphasized in his speech that "neocolonialism and its consequences pose a serious threat to international relations and international law. France, as a former colonial power, using the tools of neocolonialism, exploits and carries out illegal trade of resources belonging to indigenous peoples".

According to T. Ganjaliyev, Azerbaijan has an experience of struggle against colonization, which he would like to share - common history and experience with those peoples who were also enslaved by foreign domination, suffered from the policy of colonialism.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz