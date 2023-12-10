President of Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation meet with special representative of President in Shusha region

10 December 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Aktotı Raimkulova, president of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation, met with the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Aydin Karimov, in Shusha, Azernews reports.

Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized that she felt proud and happy to visit Shusha for the first time, and congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the great Victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War. The head of the fund drew attention to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern state of Azerbaijan, who rendered great historical services to the Turkic world, in the country and internationally.

Aydın Karimov wished success to the head of the organization in his new position and appreciated the solidarity between the brother Turkic peoples, which has become stronger in recent years. The special representative of the President talked about the priority directions and goals of the State Program for restoration and reconstruction works in the territories liberated from the occupation of Azerbaijan.

In the meeting, the projects implemented by the Foundation to promote the city of Shusha, which is the Cultural Capital of the Turkish World for 2023, in the Turkish states and beyond their borders, the ongoing joint activities of the Foundation and the State Reserve of Shusha City during the current year, and the directions of future partnership were discussed.

At the same time, it was noted that the city of Shusha will be the center of attention of the international community in the next year as ICESCO declared it the "cultural capital of the Islamic world" for 2024.

The president of the foundation got acquainted with the damage caused to the cultural monuments, historical works and the appearance of the city as a result of the nearly 30-year-long occupation of Shusha, and was informed about the restoration and reconstruction works currently being carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Aktoty Raimkulova stressed that the organization she leads is always ready to contribute to the reconstruction process.

