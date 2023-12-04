Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum offers remarkable experience for poetry enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

4 December 2023 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Visiting the Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum in Ganja is a truly remarkable experience for anyone interested in literature, history or architecture.

This magnificent architectural masterpiece stands as a tribute to one of the greatest Azerbaijani poets and thinkers Nizami Ganjavi.

Nizami's legacy is of great importance for Azerbaijani culture. Known for his beautiful gasida, ghazals and rubais, the poetry gained popularity all over the world.

The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami's literary school.

The poet's legacy is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan. Upon the presidential decree, 2021 was declared the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in the country.

The 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker was widely celebrated in Azerbaijan.

Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum is the symbol of Ganja's rich historical and literary heritage.

The mausoleum itself is a stunning example of Azerbaijani architecture. The exterior of the building is adorned with intricate patterns, which are particularly impressive.

The mausoleum was constructed in 1947 in place of an old collapsed mausoleum, and rebuilt in its present form in 1991.

Today, it is a modern monumental cylindrical structure made of red granite, hewn in the manner of semicircular edges.

Next to the mausoleum is a bronze monument illustrating Nizami's epic poems. There is also a beautiful park around the mausoleum.

At Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum, the visitors can immense into the poet's world, gaining a deeper understanding of his literary genius .

