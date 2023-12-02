FM: Destructive activities of some third parties do not serve peace in region [PHOTOS]

2 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at a special session of the II European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies held in Skopje, the capital of Northern Macedonia, on 1 December, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that during his speech Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities in the post-conflict period, prospects of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, as well as the position of our country in connection with the regional situation.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informed of the factors that led to the holding of anti-terrorist measures in the Garabagh region on 19 September and noted Armenia's obstacles to the peace process.

The Minister informed about the construction-restoration works carried out by Azerbaijan in the region, at the same time highlighting the mine threat created by Armenia. Minister also drew attention to the strengthening of Armenia's military potential and destructive activities of some third parties in the region, stating that such activities do not serve peace and stability in the region.

Speaking about the biased and provocative accusations against Azerbaijan after the anti-terrorist activities, Jeyhun Bayramov said that they contradict the reports and statements of the representatives of the UN specialised agencies, who visited the region and were active in Armenia, adding that the groundlessness of those accusations against Azerbaijan has already been proved.

The Foreign Minister also drew attention to the initiatives of international importance put forward by Azerbaijan in recent years and spoke about the active role of our country in the sphere of multilateral diplomacy.

Noting the growing importance of energy security against the background of recent developments in the region and the world, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov focused attention on efforts in the field of energy security, alternative energy, the importance of expanding multilateral cooperation in the direction of diversifying transport corridors.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov then answered numerous questions from the participants of the event.

The conference, organised by the Centre for Analysis of International Relations with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was attended by representatives of more than 30 analytical and research centres in Europe, as well as authoritative specialists.

The European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies, first held in Warsaw last year, aims to encourage research in various fields, including political, economic and cultural topics related to Azerbaijan, as well as to correctly communicate information about Azerbaijan to the world community and contribute to objective analyses at the academic level.

