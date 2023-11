20 November 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sevinj Hasanova has been dismissed by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said.

The ministry also noted that there has been no appointment to replace her yet.

Hasanova has held the above position since January 30, 2016.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz