Geneva hosts preparatory meetings for XI Global Baku Forum [PHOTOS]

18 November 2023 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Meetings were held at the General Secretariat of the Centre with Mr. Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, Ms. Tatiana Valova, Director General of the UN Geneva Office, as well as Ms. Winnie Bianima, Executive Director of UNAIDS and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Azernews reports.

The importance of the high-level meeting, the contribution that can be made by the members of the Centre, the preparation for the XI Global Baku Forum and the XXVII High Level Meeting will be organized by the Centre in Geneva.

It should be noted that during 11 years of work of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, the World Health Organization, UNIDO, International Atomic Energy Agency, UN Women, UN Alliance of Civilizations, UN HIV/AIDS, World Trade Organization, International Organization for Migration, World Agriculture, which is part of the UN structure, the Organization has established close cooperation with the UN Development Programme.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz