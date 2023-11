9 November 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Turkic States shared a post on its official X account on the occasion of the National Flag Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"Congratulations on the State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Congratulations on the State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/27HR3lqHG2 — Organization of Turkic States (@Turkic_States) November 8, 2023

---

