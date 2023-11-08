President: It is historic event that Second Garabagh War ended with complete victory of Azerbaijani state

8 November 2023 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

“Three years ago, the city of Shusha, the crown jewel of Garabagh, was liberated from the occupiers. A day later, the enemy army surrendered and waved the white flag. Thus, the Second Garabagh War resulted in the complete victory of the Azerbaijani state. This is a historic event,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Azernews reports.

“For many years during the occupation, the people of Azerbaijan worked hard for our lands to be freed from the invaders as soon as possible. We brought this holy day closer every day and every hour with our hard work,” the president underlined.

