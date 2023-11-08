Turkish Ambassador pays visit to Alley of Martyrs on Azerbaijan's Victory Day

8 November 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagçi visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to Azernews, the ambassador shared about this on his "X" account.

Karabağ Zaferinin 3.yıldönümü ve #ZaferBayramı münasebetiyle Bakü Şehitler Hıyabanındayız.📍

Bayramınız Mübarek can Azerbaycan.

🇹🇷🇦🇿🌹 pic.twitter.com/TzTswHk7N7 — Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) November 8, 2023

"On the occasion of the third anniversary of the Karabakh Victory and Victory Day, we are at the Alley of Martyrs. Happy holiday, dear Azerbaijan," the post reads.

