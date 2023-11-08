Azerbaijan elects vice-president of UNESCO General Conference

8 November 2023 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference has begun, Azernews reports.

The President of the 41st session of the General Conference made a speech.

During the session, elections took place for a new president and vice presidents of the General Conference, as well as chairmen and vice chairmen of commissions and committees.

Azerbaijan was elected vice president of the UNESCO General Conference.

During the session, the agenda of the General Conference will be adopted.

A report from the General Director on the activities of the structure in 2018-2021 will be heard, as well as a report on the activities of the Executive Board and the implementation of the program.

As part of the 42nd session, a discussion of UNESCO's general policies will take place, as well as a forum of the organization's partners and youth.

The 42nd session of the General Conference will continue until November 22.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz