Gifts on occasion of Victory Day sent to 1,250 families in Nakhchivan

3 November 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

With the special attention and assignment of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of social projects in Azerbaijan continues successfully. Gifts and assistance are provided to low-income families, martyrs, veterans, and other vulnerable groups of the population on all holidays and significant days, Azernews reports.

In continuation of these events, on 3 November - on the eve of Victory Day - assistance in the form of food packages was distributed to 1250 low-income families living in Nakhchivan, as well as in other regions.

Plenipotentiary representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli and chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC), member of Milli Majlis Sattar Mokhbaliyev took part in the aid distribution ceremony. It is reported that the holiday gifts brought for low-income residents of the Autonomous Republic, including families of martyrs and veterans, consisted of various foodstuffs.

Then 5 cars with gifts were sent to the specified addresses.

It should be noted that to support the measures implemented by the head of state to solve social problems of low-income, martyrs, and veteran families, a total of 6450 low-income families, including gifts, were distributed to the families of martyrs and veterans during the last 5 months of 2023 with the financial support of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, Council of Trade Unions of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

