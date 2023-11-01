Baku hosts VII International Banking Forum [PHOTOS]

1 November 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

The VII International Banking Forum ("IBF-2023") has started today in Baku. The event, which will end tomorrow, was held within the framework of cooperation between the Public Association "Association of Banks of Azerbaijan" (ABA) and the international card organization "Mastercard" with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan, as well as the Centre for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, Azernews reports.

The main theme of the forum is "Reliable, Safe, and Sustainable Banking". The event "Unlocking Opportunities: Neobanks and the Financial Ecosystem", "The New Frontier of Self-Service", "Financial Technologies and Trends", "Evolution of Payments: Towards Minimum Contact", "Data & Analytics Strategy for Operational Efficiency", "Proactive Fraud Prevention in the Digital Financial Ecosystem", "Prevention Opportunities", "ESG Banking", "Remittances in Southeast Europe, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia".

IBF is the only financial and banking event attended by all bank managers in Azerbaijan. In addition to banks, the forum brings together executives from regulators, fintech companies, various associations, international financial organizations, local embassies, academia, and well-known companies.

