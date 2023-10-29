Azerbaijan Defense Minister to participate in Beijing Xiangshan Forum

29 October 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to China. The minister is expected to participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum,Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, Minister Zakir Hasanov will meet with the military leadership of China, as well as visit several Chinese companies of the military-industrial complex of the country,

The meetings will focus on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and other spheres, as well as several issues of mutual interest.

