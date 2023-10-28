Azernews.Az

Saturday October 28 2023

28 October 2023 17:25 (UTC+04:00)
Underwater attack special forces’ airborne training sessions held, Defense Ministry [PHOTOS]

Underwater attack naval special forces’ airborne training sessions were held at one of the combined arms training ranges of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the sessions held with cadets and instructors of the Underwater Attack Special Forces Course, various tasks on parachute training were fulfilled.

The main objective of the sessions was to improve military personnel’s skills in parachute jumping, as well as further increase their combat and special training level.

---

