Opening ceremony of crisis communication training held at ADA University [PHOTOS]

19 October 2023 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On October 17, the opening ceremony of the crisis communication training organized by the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University for the specialists of the Digital Development and Transport Ministry was held, Azernews reports.

Nargiz Ismayilova, the head of the specialization programs of the Development and Diplomacy Institute, greeted the training participants and informed them about the goals of the program, and at the same time talked about the activities of the institute. Nargiz Ismayilova added that within the mentioned training program, practice and theory will be presented in a balanced and systematic manner, and the knowledge and skills of the participants will be updated in the relevant direction.

Adviser to the Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Bayramov said in his speech that this training is not only a learning experience, but also a platform for applying experience. Rashad Bayramov, who talked about the Ministry's Crisis Communication Plan last year, expressed his confidence that the participants who completed the training will acquire the necessary skills to minimize the possible consequences of the crisis.

The media and communication expert who will teach the training program, Shafaq Mehraliyeva, the director of the Communication and digital media program of ADA University, emphasized in his speech that during the training period, success formulas and templates in the effective organization of communication will be analyzed, and experiences in this field will be examined. He added that participants will develop effective management skills by strengthening communication management skills.

Turkhan Ahmadov, one of the trainers of the program, and the head of the Public Relations and Communications Department of the Nobel Energy Company, pointed out that during the training period, parallels will be made on the events reflected in real life, and practice-based teaching will be preferred.

It should be noted that more than 60 employees of the ministry and subordinate institutions will participate in the training.

The main purpose of the training is to teach response measures to protect the organization and stakeholders from threats or to mitigate the impact of threats when a crisis occurs. Also, conducting a communication audit, identifying risk areas and potential threats, and developing crisis communication and standards are among the goals of the training.

---

