72 Azerbaijani citizens sent from Israel to Baku

13 October 2023 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of joint cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel and Azerbaijan Airlines, 72 citizens of Azerbaijan and citizens of Israel of Azerbaijani origin were sent to Baku via the cities of Makhachkala and Dubai and by direct flight, the information about it was spread by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that since the morning of 7 October, rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip on southern and central Israel. Hamas militants entered the territory of Israel from the Gaza Strip by lorries and paragliders. In response, the Israeli army announced the start of the military operation "Iron Swords", after which the country's leadership officially declared a state of war.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz