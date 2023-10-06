Speaker: Accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing is most obvious example of political hypocrisy

6 October 2023 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

“Accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing is the most obvious example of political hypocrisy,” said Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova as she commented on the biased position of the European Parliament against Azerbaijan at the parliament’s session held on October 6.

Sabiha Gafarova drew attention to the fact that the European Parliament has repeatedly demonstrated that it cannot come to terms with the victory of Azerbaijan. “One of these cases is the adoption of a resolution on ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan,” she underlined.

Emphasizing that the resolution is nothing but a piece of paper, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan is determined in its position, and no pressure or document can force the country to turn off its path.

