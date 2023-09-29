Topics discussed between Azerbaijani authorities, reps of Garabagh Armenians in Yevlakh revealed

29 September 2023 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

On September 29, 2023, another meeting between Ramin Mammadov, the point person for contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of Karabakh, with representatives of Armenian residents of Garabagh was held in the city of Yevlakh, Azernews reports.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on the humanitarian issues, reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh and, in this regard, the reintegration plan presented by Azerbaijan.

Ensuring the free movement of civilians, sending humanitarian aid, and providing fuel and food necessities were highly appreciated. The representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh economic region expressed their special appreciation for the actions taken by the relevant Azerbaijani state institutions during the fire that broke out near the city of Khankendi, particularly for dispatching the emergency medical vehicles and medical supplies required to put out the fire and treat the injured. It was requested that Azerbaijan's relevant state institutions take action to organize mobile communication services, television and radio broadcasting.

Ramin Mammadov, the point person for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, highlighted the procedures and the package of social services related to the reintegration process. He said that the members of the working group established for social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh region are scheduled to visit the city of Khankendi on October 2 in order to address economic, communal and other such issues on the ground.

---

