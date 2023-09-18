National Defense University holds meeting with Bulgarian delegation

18 September 2023 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the European Union`s ERASMUS programme, representatives of the “G. S. Rakovski” National Defence College of the Republic of Bulgaria visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Military Administration Institute of the National Defence University hosted a meeting with the Bulgarian delegation.

The meeting discussed the issues of the Military Administration Institute`s foreign language teachers training, assessment, STANAG test compilation and exchange of experience in the field of curriculum development.

It should be noted that within the framework of the visit, the delegation is planned to conduct demonstrative lessons.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz