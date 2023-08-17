Prosecutor General meets with servicemen in Kalbajar & Lachin [PHOTOS]

17 August 2023 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev visited several military units deployed in liberated districts, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

After familiarization with the conditions created in the military units, a meeting with the personnel took place.

The Prosecutor General said that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, our country is constantly developing both in the military field and in all fields. He noted that the glorious victory won in the Patriotic War is a vivid example of it.

During the meetings with the servicemen the issues of combat training and further improvement of moral and psychological state, establishment of collective relations within the framework of requirements and charters stipulated by the legislation, as well as education of the personnel in the spirit of patriotism, strengthening of discipline, legal norms and other issues were discussed.

In the end, valuable gifts to a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the service were presented.

