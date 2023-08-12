Public Council members' meeting under Ministry takes place at Ministry of Culture [PHOTOS]

12 August 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting with the members of the Public Council under the Ministry took place at the Ministry of Culture. Minister of Culture Adil Karimli made a speech and said that the first meeting with the members of the Public Council was organized after the elections, congratulated them and wished them success in their activities, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Talking about the activities of the ministry in the context of modern challenges, Adil Kerimli shared his views on the current situation of different spheres of culture.

Confidence was expressed that the Public Council will establish its activity adequately to the goals of the ministry and will contribute to this process.

The members of the Public Council shared their views on the development of the cultural sphere. The meeting continued with the exchange of opinions on topical directions.

It should be noted that in July of the current year elections to the Public Council at the Ministry of Culture were held, the Council's composition of 9 persons was formed.

