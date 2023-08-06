Expert: Armenia can make provocations except for any serious attempt

6 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Armenians continue their provocations around the Lachin border checkpoint by massing over ten ostensibly "trucks that filled the humanitarian aids" and intermittently taking the representatives of foreign countries and organizations in Yerevan. Indeed, the intention of Hayk is incomprehensible. Because, on the one hand, Armenians, make hubbubs about the so-called “humanitarian crisis in Garabagh,” on the other hand, they persistently refuse to use the Agdam-Khankendi road. Moreover, they are trying to present their European patrons with the dramatic but fake scene they set up near the Lachin border checkpoint. The Armenian government conjectured by this way they would put pressure on Azerbaijan and their illegal activities would yiled a result. When they saw that their show did not work and they cannot convince anybody in the world of their lies, Armenian separatists increased the provocation by spreading rumors about sending over ten buses from Khankendi to the Lachin border checkpoint. Alas, it did not work either.

In accordance with the plan set by the Yerevan administration and the separatist clique in Khankendi, separatists and Armenian bloggers and social media users call people in the town to be part of their provocation as well. One of them is Sarkis Tsaturyan who induced people to use drones, and another social media user instigated a group of Armenians to dig tunnels to cross the Azerbaijani border.

Military expert Adalat Verdiyev made a comment to Azernews about the circulating information.

The military expert noted that Armenians are well aware that opening the Aghdam-Khankendi road is tantamount to the devastation of the separatist ideology.

“Armenians understand very well that when the Armenin minority living in Garabagh, starts to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road instead of the Lachin border checkpoint, the reintegration process of the Armenian community into Azerbaijan will speed up,” Verdiyev said.

The expert underscored that neither Armenia nor any other forces helping them are interested in the reintegration process. He noted that if reintegration happens, some actors will immediately leave the region.

“The reintegration process is not in the interests of Armenia, Russia, and other countries that support Armenia. They are not in favor of ending this conflict in a short period of time. In particular, Russia understands very well that if this conflict ends shortly, it will have to leave Garabagh first and then Armenia,” he opined.

As for buses sent from Khankendi to the Lachin Border Checkpoint, he told that they will share the same fate as the trucks sent from Yerevan. He also pointed out that it reveals the Armenian lies about the so-called humanitarian crisis in Khankendi. A. Verdiyev recalled that previously the separatists had announced that due to a lack of fuels, they had stopped the use of busses within Khankendi.

“The movement of several buses from Khankendi to the Lachin border checkpoint will not bring any results. This process is just a theatrical show, and even I have a question. Thus, the separatists in Khankendi announced that they had decided to stop the operation of buses within the city because they ostensibly faced fuel shortage due to the so-called “siege”. Now it is interesting whence the junta regime found the gasoline to send 20 buses for 70 km and back,” he said.

He emphasized that the pressures did not affect Azerbaijan's action based on international law, and currently, the process will continue in this way. Responding the question about the provocation call made by Sargis Tsaturyan, he said that it is a violation of Azerbaijani laws.

“Armenians cannot illegally take anything in any circumstance through the Lachin border checkpoint. Such provocative calls cannot yield any results. On the contrary, people who make these provocative calls, like Sarkis Tsaturyan and others, can be brought to the court in accordance with the Azerbaijani law,” he said.

As for tunnels, he ruled out such kind of options. He ensured that Azerbaijani servicemen will prevent such actions if there is any in perspective.

“The tunnel proposal is not a real evidence. Those who take such a step can only dig their own graves. If such a tunnel existed, the Azerbaijani army would have encountered such facts when regaining control of those areas and could have easily prevented it. Certain underground tunnels and bunkers were discovered by us after the Second Garabagh War and are believed to have belonged to power structures. The probability of such a new tunnel being dug and operating is zero,” he said.

