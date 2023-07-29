Two new specialities to be taught in field of higher technical professions

29 July 2023 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

"From the new academic year, two new specialities will be taught in the field of higher technical professions - computer networks and network administration, operation of agricultural and construction machinery, and three new specialities in the field of technical professions - installer of communication, cable, combi and air conditioners, as well as a ZU production operator."

Acting Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education Jeyhun Karamov informed about it at a briefing, Azernews reports.

Karimov said that according to the application, the most planned places in vocational education institutions for the 2023-2024 academic year are allocated to specialities of cookery and sewing.

The state agency head added that there are 1360 cooks, 1160 tailors, 1140 electric and gas welders, 960 electricians for maintenance and repair of electrical equipment, 940 operational accountants, 820 hairdressers, make-up artists, manicurists, 820 specialists in repair and maintenance of computers, 740 graphic designers.

