Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Offices & Moldova sign memorandum

27 July 2023 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the signing ceremony of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Moldova" took place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was attended by delegations headed by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and the Acting Prosecutor General of the Republic of Moldova Ion Munteanu.

The Prosecutor Generals signed a memorandum of understanding in order to strengthen legal cooperation between our countries, further intensify existing ties, and deepen legal ties.

The visit of the delegation headed by Ion Munteanu to Azerbaijan continues.

