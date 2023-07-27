UNDP delegation visits Azerbaijan Cyber Security Centre

27 July 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

A visiting delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and influential international experts in the field of digital government visited the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Centre, Azernews reports, citing the Centre.

The delegation got acquainted with the conditions created for students, and the Centre's activities, including the graduation day of 60 students of the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Centre held on 24 July.

The guests assessed these initiatives as an important step forward in strengthening the cyber security capacity of the country and the region.

Recently, a delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and influential international experts in the field of digital government visited the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Centre. The visit was part of UNDP's Digital Strategy 2022-2025, which focuses on creating a world in which digital is an empowering force for people and the planet.

The Strategic Plan 2022-2025 of the UNDP outlines how the organization will seek to support countries in three directions of change – structural transformation, leaving no one behind, and building resilience – and underlines the importance of digital as one of three enablers to achieving this change.

The UNDP is committed to the principle of "leaving no one behind" and to integrated policy approaches. It works with countries to deepen local understanding of who and why people are - or are at risk of - being left behind; shape according to policies; strengthen mechanisms that facilitate their voice and participation; and track and report on relative progress within the context of national SDG monitoring.

The UNDP provides normative, analytical, technical assistance and capacity-building activities to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This includes mainstreaming the SDGs in development plans and policies, supporting the mainstreaming of the SDGs in sectoral strategies, and enhancing national implementation.

The visit of the UNDP delegation to the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Centre was an important step in the implementation of the UNDP's Digital Strategy 2022-2025. The visit provided an opportunity for the UNDP to gain a better understanding of the Centre's activities and to discuss how the UNDP can support the Centre in its efforts to promote digital government in Azerbaijan.

