President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Belgians

21 July 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Philippe, King of the Belgians.

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Belgium.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 July 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz