70% of Aghdam residents to live in apartment buildings

In accordance with the implementation of the "I State Program for the Great Return" in the city of Aghdam during 2022-2026, it is planned to design 12 rural settlements, 5 residential areas, as well as the construction of 4 rural settlements and two urban areas.

Azernews reports that Leyla Sarabi, director of the public relations department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh economic region, told local television about this.

According to her, according to the general plan of the city of Aghdam, 70% of the population will live in apartment buildings.

"The remaining 30% will live in private houses. The territory of modern Aghdam will consist of the former Aghdam and eight adjacent villages. 23% of Aghdam will consist of green spaces, forests and parks. The city will have six entrances and exits, preference will be given to pedestrian paths. Bicycle and pedestrian paths will also be widely used. In accordance with the concept of the city of Aghdam, 12 boiler complexes will be built in various residential areas to provide heating and hot water for people resettled here. In general, construction work in Aghdam is proceeding at a high pace," Sarabi said.

It should be noted that the general plan of the city of Aghdam became the first among the approved general plans of cities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. It was presented on May 28, 2021 during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Aghdam. At the same time, the foundation of the city was laid.

